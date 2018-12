Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Our very own Dan Spehler spoke with Governor Holcomb on Friday to discuss the tragedy in Richmond, where a 14-year-old male killed himself after a shootout with police at Dennis Intermediate School.

The governor says mental health resources and recognizing early warning signs are key in preventing school shootings. He also says better use of the Red Flag Law could prevent guns from getting into the hands of troubled children.