× Great finish to the weekend; pattern changes late next week

As forecast, it’s been a very wet start to the weekend, for most of us. Low pressure to our southwest has been churning rainfall through the area during most of the day. Bloomington picking up a whopping 1.76″ of rain, so far, today. Rain will ease as we head into the overnight hours and clear out of here by Sunday morning.

A cooler start to the morning than what we’ve been experiencing the past several days. Rather than well-above average temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, temperatures will drop down to the lower and mid 30’s by early Sunday morning. Factor in a wind chill making feel a few degrees cooler, you’ll want to have the winter coat again as you head out the door.

Great news to finish the weekend! We stay dry throughout the day and clouds will decrease into the afternoon. It’s going to be a perfect day to head out, do some Christmas shopping, or perhaps head downtown to tailgate before the Colts game.

Although we’re in the cloudiest month of the year, we’re going to be seeing a good bit of sunshine this week. A dry stretch sets up tomorrow and last through Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds over the next several days. We’re watching fog potential Sunday night into Monday morning that could cause some freezing fog conditions for some of us, but we’ll continue to monitor and bring you updated information as we get closer. A little taste of winter returns by the end of the week as temperatures fall and rain mixes in with snow at times.