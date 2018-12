× IU hits buzzer beater 3 to top Butler 71-68

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Juwan Morgan’s big day, Robert Phinisee stole the show.

He hit an amazing buzzer beater to beat Butler 71-68 during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Take a look at the shot below.

Earlier, Notre Dame knocked off Purdue 88-80.