Staying soggy for Saturday; clouds move out Sunday

An umbrella will be needed throughout the day because rain will continue to fall across central Indiana this Saturday morning and afternoon. A low pressure system will supply the area scattered rainfall the first half of the weekend. The weather will improve as we head into Sunday!

Rain totals at 9 AM on Saturday exceeded one inch in Bloomington! Indianapolis measured nearly 0.3” in a 24 hour period with the lightest totals in our northernmost counties. The highest rain amounts will fall south of the Indy area with this system.

Most of the shower activity is going to stay in the southern part of the state through the first half of the day. Light rain will begin to creep north of Indianapolis midday and this afternoon. Breezy conditions are also expected for today. Winds may potentially gust up to 30 MPH with highs in the mid-40s.

Rain chances will linger this evening and begin to wind down overnight. Cloud cover will blanket central Indiana tonight as the low pressure system moves out. Lows will drop near 33 degrees in Indianapolis.

We’ll start Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky, but cloud cover will decrease in the afternoon and end the weekend with some sunshine! Temperatures will be slightly warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast through the first half of the next work week. Our next weather-making system arrives on Thursday and it will bring rain showers at first. A cold front will sweep over the state Friday and temperatures will drop behind the system. The falling temperatures will result in a rain/snow mix on Friday and much colder air arriving for the first official weekend of winter!