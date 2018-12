× 141 animals seized by Morgan County Sheriff

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seized 141 animals on Nov. 25, and the animals are now in custody of the Morgan County Humane Society.

The animals included 79 assorted poultry, 45 dogs, 12 cats and five fish. The humane society says the raid began as a death investigation but transformed into a drug and puppy mill investigation.

The humane society executed the warrant in conjunction with the sheriff’s office.