× 46-year-old Indianapolis man dead after head-on crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Boone County say an Indianapolis man died Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision.

Just before 1:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7600 block of Oak Street in rural Zionsville on the report of a crash. When they arrived, they discovered an ice box truck, driven by 32-year-old Luke Thomas , of Indianapolis, was in a ditch.

A Totoya passenger car, driven by 46-year-old Michael Patrick, of Indianapolis, was also in a ditch.

Patrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the Toyota had crossed the centerline and struck the box truck. Thomas was not injured in the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.