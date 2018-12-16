Boil water alert in effect for Whiteland until Wednesday

Posted 5:37 PM, December 16, 2018, by

WHITELAND, Ind. – After a water main broke in Whiteland, officials have issued a water boil alert.

The alert, which should expire on Wednesday, is in effect for the following streets:

  • North Front Street from Main Street to just south of the Whiteland Raceway Park
  • Brewer Street
  • Walnut Street
  • Poplar Street
  • North State Street
  • Main Street East of the Louisville & Indiana Railroad tracks to Elm Street
  • Elm Street
  • Pearl Street East of the Louisville & Indiana Railroad
  • Boone Street
  • South State Street

If you use water for drinking, cooking, please boil the water for at least 5 minutes before using.