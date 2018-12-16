× Boil water alert in effect for Whiteland until Wednesday

WHITELAND, Ind. – After a water main broke in Whiteland, officials have issued a water boil alert.

The alert, which should expire on Wednesday, is in effect for the following streets:

North Front Street from Main Street to just south of the Whiteland Raceway Park

Brewer Street

Walnut Street

Poplar Street

North State Street

Main Street East of the Louisville & Indiana Railroad tracks to Elm Street

Elm Street

Pearl Street East of the Louisville & Indiana Railroad

Boone Street

South State Street

If you use water for drinking, cooking, please boil the water for at least 5 minutes before using.