Boil water alert in effect for Whiteland until Wednesday
WHITELAND, Ind. – After a water main broke in Whiteland, officials have issued a water boil alert.
The alert, which should expire on Wednesday, is in effect for the following streets:
- North Front Street from Main Street to just south of the Whiteland Raceway Park
- Brewer Street
- Walnut Street
- Poplar Street
- North State Street
- Main Street East of the Louisville & Indiana Railroad tracks to Elm Street
- Elm Street
- Pearl Street East of the Louisville & Indiana Railroad
- Boone Street
- South State Street
If you use water for drinking, cooking, please boil the water for at least 5 minutes before using.