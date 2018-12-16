× Colts dominate Dallas 23-0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second week in a row, the Colts ended a winning streak.

Frank Reich’s team dominated in all three phases to beat the Cowboys 23-0 and snap their five-game winning streak. It’s the first time Dallas has been shutout since November 16, 2003.

The Colts have won seven out of their last eight games. They beat the Texans last week to end their nine-game winning streak.

Marlon Mack had 139 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns, while Andrew Luck was 16 of 27 for 192 yards.

After a shaky start, the defense responded to hold Ezekiel Elliott under 100-yards. They forced two turnovers and sacked Dak Prescott three times. Rookie Tyquan Lewis recorded the first two sacks of his career.

The Colts scored first on a one-yard Mack scoring run. The Cowboys were poised for the first points of the game, but Denico Autry blocked a 48-yard Brett Maher field goal attempt.

Autry has been one of the best players on the field the last three weeks. He had two tackles for loss and two sacks in Houston last Sunday to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Cowboys tried to respond to the Mack TD, driving 70 yards in 15 plays, but Elliott fumbled at the Colts’ three yard line on fourth and one.

Adam Vinatieri kicked a 43-yard field as time expired in the first half to put the Colts up 10-0 at halftime.

Mack scored his second touchdown of the day on a six-yard run on the first possession of the second half and Vinatieri added two more field goals for the final margin.

The Colts are now 8-6 with two games left to play in the regular season. If the Patriots beat the Steelers later on Sunday, they’ll move into the final AFC playoff spot.

They host the Giants next week at 1:00 p.m.