× Infant, mother hospitalized after northwest side fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An infant and their mother have been hospitalized following a fire Sunday afternoon on the northwest side.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, located in the 5500 block of W. 43rd St., just before 4 p.m.

An infant was transported to Riley Hospital for Children and the mother was transported to an area hospital.

Their conditions are not available at this time. We will update this story once more information becomes available.