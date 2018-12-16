Mild end to the weekend; watch for slick spots Monday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Sunday is going to be the pick of the weekend! Light fog and drizzle will be possible very early in the morning because moisture is wrapping around the system that brought showers to central Indiana Saturday. The area of low pressure will continue to travel away from the state and skies will gradually become clear as we head into the afternoon.

Today marks the beginning of a dry weather pattern. Skies will turn mostly sunny this afternoon and high temperatures will climb near 50 degrees! Temperatures today will be more than 10 degrees above the average high of 38. You will not need the rain gear if you plan watching the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys today!

Skies will stay mostly clear overnight, but areas of light fog may develop. Since temperatures will fall below freezing, the wet surfaces from this weekend may refreeze and create slick spots. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

A “dry” cold front will travel over central Indiana tonight. You can expect more sunshine on Monday, but temperatures are going to be slightly cooler and a bit more seasonal. Temperatures will struggle to rise into the lower 40s during the heat of the day.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Wednesday as highs gradually rise back into the upper 40s. Our next wave of rainfall is going to arrive on Thursday. Another cold front will sweep over the area on Friday and it will allow temperatures to fall throughout the day. Snowflakes may mix in with the rain showers at the end of the week.