× More sunshine ahead but not quite as warm to start the week

A gorgeous finish to the weekend! Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy it. After a little early morning drizzle, clouds booked it out of here and temperatures soared into the mid 50’s. Today was the warmest it’s been in two weeks!

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to sink into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s by early Monday morning. Some commuters will have to use caution around patchy fog developing overnight. We’re already seeing fog develop in southwest Indiana. As additional areas of fog develop and temperatures drop below freezing, freezing fog could cause some slick spots on the roads, especially untreated surfaces. A few slick spots will also be a concern with any moisture left on the roadways from our heavy rainfall in our southern counties earlier this weekend.

For the cloudiest month of the year, we’re actually going to see a good bit of sunshine the next few days. Highs pressure building in to our west will keep skies mostly sunny through Tuesday, before more cloud coverage returns by mid-week.

Tomorrow won’t be nearly as warm but we’ll still have the sunshine. A cool start and northwest winds will cap temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. That’s still several degrees above average for this time of year.

Our dry stretch continues through Wednesday before showers return Thursday. Temperatures falling by early afternoon on Friday will make way for a rain mixing with snow, or possibly changing to snow at times by Friday evening.