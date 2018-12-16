YMCA toy drive benefits thousands of children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 3,000 children in need received toys as part of a YMCA effort on Saturday. The children came from low income families and shelters. In total, people donated $60,000 worth of toys. The toys were passed out at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The donations even included 150 bikes.