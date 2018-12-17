Add some flavor to your holiday appetizers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Add the flavor of the south to your holiday party. Texas Roadhouse's Dan Keilman is here and sharing how to make some of their popular appetizers.

Here are the recipes:

Blossom Petals

Ingredients

Medium onion

1½ cups flour

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp sugar

Preparation

Cut a medium onion in half, peel and place face down on counter. Cut onion into strips at about 1/2” across the onion.



Batter:

Mix flour, cayenne, black and white pepper and sugar.

Fill a small bowl with milk or buttermilk. Toss the onion strips in the flour, then the milk and then the flour again.

Fry the petals in 1/2” of hot oil in a skillet, or bake in a 400 degree oven until crispy

Creamy Chili Sauce:

Combine 1 pint each mayonnaise and sour cream, ½ cup chili sauce and ½ tsp cayenne pepper. Optionally add ¼ C horseradish for extra kick.

Fried Pickles

You can use any kind of pickle you like- chips work best.

Heat peanut or fry oil in a heavy stock pot or dutch oven to 350F.

Using a zip-top baggie thoroughly coat pickle chips in seasoned flour.

Seasoned Flour recipe:

1 cup flour

1 tsp of each -- salt, pepper, cayenne pepper and chili powder

Shake off excess and fry small batches in the oil (pickles will float with no bubbles when cooked).

Use a slotted spoon to remove cooked pickles.

Drain on a paper towel lined plate or sheet pan and keep warm in oven.

Thicker pickle chips will cook more slowly, allow time between batches for the oil to rebound.

Serve with your favorite dressing.

Rattlesnake Bites

Ingredients for Step 1

3 large jalapenos, seeded and cut in half

1/2 large red pepper

2 cups Monterey jack cheese, shredded

Ingredients for Step 2

1 large egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon Parmesan, grated

salt and pepper

Breader

1 1/2 cup bread crumbs, seasoned or unseasoned

Step 1

Wash jalapenos, cut in half, take out seeds, and dice fine. Wash red pepper and dice fine.

Mix jalapenos and red peppers with shredded jack cheese until it forms a ball. Let set in refrigerator for at least 3 hours!

Form bite-sized balls of the cheese mixture and set aside

Step 2

In shallow bowl, mix flour, egg, Parmesan, milk, salt, and pepper to taste. Place breadcrumbs in a separate mixing bowl.

Dip cheese balls in egg mixture and then in breadcrumbs, work coating onto the cheese ball evenly and place on a plate or tray.

Place breaded cheese balls in freezer for 1/2 hour to set up.

Take out of freezer and deep fry in hot oil until golden brown.

Serve immediately with Ranch Dressing or your favorite dipping sauce

