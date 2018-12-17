× Colts players spread holiday cheer singing carols to patients at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Colts players bringing smiles and joy to kids at Riley Hospital for Children while sharing their favorite Christmas carols throughout the hospital.

“I have done plenty of warming up,” Colts offensive lineman Anthony Castonzo said. “Christmas carols are the best.”

“‘Little Drummer Boy’ is probably my favorite, Jacoby?” Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said.

“Anything John Legend sings,” Jacoby Brissett replied.

Luck, Brissett, Castonzo and rookie linebacker Matthew Adams delivered holiday cheer and gifts to kids battling cancer.

#Colts players spending their victory Monday caroling @RileyChildrens, bringing smiles to the faces of young patients battling cancer. "Its a rewarding time right now & hopefully our presence brings a reward to them because we know that their presence brings a reward to us." pic.twitter.com/L5D8mJ2xBj — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) December 17, 2018

Who doesn’t love some Frosty the Snowman to get in the holiday spirit #Colts pic.twitter.com/4feZEu4MxF — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) December 17, 2018

“Always fun to see kids at Christmastime and certainly gives us a little perspective on life when you see great attitudes from people going through tough things,” Luck explained.

“Hopefully they can have some fun, too, because it’s tough for them to be here at this time of year especially,” Castonzo said. “And we appreciate that and want to bring as much cheer to them as possible.”

Thirteen-year-old Angel Rosas is battling cancer a third time, making this visit a bright spot in the months he will spend at Riley.

“For them to come in to kids like me to sing over here and try to help them get happier and stuff like that,” Angel said with a smile.

“Kids with this disease, they have been here for a long time, they need something like this,” said Angel’s father, Arturo.

These special moments are lasting reminders of the spirit of the season.

“It’s a rewarding time right now and hopefully our presence brings a reward to them because we know that their presence brings a reward to us,” Brissett said.