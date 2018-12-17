× Disney On Ice Official Contest Rules

One lucky family randomly selected from those entering the correct code word will win 6 front row tickets for Jan. 3rd, 7pm opening night performance of Disney on Ice and the opportunity for 4 children to be a part of the show and ride in the submarine with “Under The Sea” production number as part of Little Mermaid.

THE WINNER *MUST* PICK UP THE TICKETS HERE AT FOX59 NO LATER THAN BY 2PM ON 12/21*

Value of the tickets is front row seating: $95 x 6 tickets = $570

1.) The 4 children will have the opportunity to be a part of the show and ride in the submarine with “Under The Sea” production number as part of Little Mermaid. Comes with tickets to the show.

a. Participation is limited to children, age 4-10, only. All participants must wear closed-toe shoes and must be able to sit unassisted in the ride and adhere to all ride rules for the duration of the ride.

b. Ride capacity is limited to 4 children at a time.

c. Each child participating in the ride and his/her supervising adult must be in their seats at the beginning of intermission to receive ride instructions.

d. The participant’s supervising adult must accompany the participant to the ride loading area.

e. No food, drink or personal items are permitted in the ride.

i. The Experience

1. The Submarine Ride will take place approximately 12 minutes into Act 2, during the “Under the Sea” number in The Little Mermaid segment.

2. The ride will be approximately 2.5 minutes long and will conclude after the “Under the Sea” number.

3. Ariel, Sebastian, and their sea life friends from Atlantica will interact with the participants within the context of the choreography.

4. Front of House entry and exit will occur at the downstage left corner of the ice.

Additional rules as follows:

No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after 24 hours, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

WXIN-TV reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.

WXIN-TV reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of 6910 Network Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46278-1929.

Employees of WXIN-TV, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to WXIN-TV the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

WXIN-TV reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright WXIN-TV. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

WXIN-TV not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

WXIN-TV reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by WXIN-TV.