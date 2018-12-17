× Don’t fall for this Netflix scam! Police warn of phony emails trying to steal your information

Police are warning Netflix users about a new scam.

Some people have gotten emails that appear to be from the streaming service that say their account has been put on hold because Netflix is having trouble with their billing information.

The emails asks you to click on a link to update your information, but it is a scam.

It has even been sent to people who don’t have a Netflix account.

Investigators say it’s important to check the sender’s address and spelling.

It’s also never a good idea to click on links unless you can verify that the email is from the company.

The best thing to do if you get an email like this is to go directly to Netflix to check your account.