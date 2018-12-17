× ‘Keep our public safety personnel in your thoughts and prayers’: Family releases statement after death of Charlestown police officer

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. – The family of a southern Indiana police officer who died in the line of duty last week says they’re touched by the outpouring of support they’ve received.

Benton “Ben” Bertram was killed during a chase on Dec. 12 that started in Clark County and went into Scott County. Bertram was trying to make a traffic stop when the driver wouldn’t pull over.

Bertram’s car went off the road near State Road 3 and State Road 56 and hit a tree during the pursuit. He died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The family’s statement is as follows:

“We would like to thank the Charlestown Community and all the surrounding communities for the outpouring of support for our family and our beloved Ben. We would also like to thank everybody for respecting our privacy during this time.” “We would ask that everyone please keep our public safety personnel in your thoughts and prayers.”

Police later located and arrested the other driver, who faces multiple charges.