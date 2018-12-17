× Pacers hire longtime WNBA executive Kelly Krauskopf as NBA’s first female assistant GM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers hired longtime WNBA executive Kelly Krauskopf as the NBA’s first female assistant general manager.

Krauskopf will work with President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard, general manager Chad Buchanan and assistant GM Peter Dinwiddie.

Krauskopf has spent the last 19 seasons as the Indiana Fever’s top executive and oversaw the Pacers NBA 2K League team in the last year. She will relinquish those duties when she starts her new position on January 1.

“Kelly has played the game, worked in the WNBA league office, helped build and run the Fever franchise from its beginning and eventually built a championship team,” said Pritchard. “She is very well respected in all basketball circles and she has great knowledge of our entire operation, so when we looked at this position, it made complete sense to just look in our own building.”

Krauskopf played basketball collegiately at Texas A&M.

In 1996, she became the WNBA’s first Director of Basketball Operations.

She joined Pacers Sports & Entertainment in 1999 when the Fever was granted a WNBA franchise. Under her guidance, the Fever reached the playoffs 13 times including three WNBA Finals appearances and a WNBA championship in 2012.

“My past experience has shown me that building winning teams and elite level culture is not based on gender – it is based on people and processes. I am excited to join the Pacers as we continue building the best NBA franchise in the business,” Krauskopf said.