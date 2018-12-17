× Real cold is on hold for now; A small chance of snow before Christmas

ARCTIC AIR IS BOTTLED UP FOR NOW

Arctic cold to remain on hold for now. Today marks 6 straight days above normal. Our young winter is now a half-degree warmer than last year to-date.

As forecast early last week, we’ve lost the connection to the polar branch of the jet stream. The bitter cold looks to be bottled up for now. A milder, split-flow jet stream bathes the nation in milder air with origins off the pacific and not from the arctic. The overall look is a higher probability of above normal temperatures through the end of the year.

SNOW SEASON OFF TO A SLOW START AGAIN

The snow season is once again off to a very slow start. Less than 1″ of snow has fallen officially in Indianapolis through the 17th of December – that’s 3.3″ below normal. This is among the least-snowiest starts to a snow season on record (24%), ranking 33rd all-time. Only 1998 produced no snow through the 17th of December, not even a trace. It is interesting to look at some cities that have had more snow already this season.

ANY CHANCE OF SNOW BEFORE CHRISTMAS?

We are not out of the running of a snow that sticks before Christmas just yet. Late in the week a wind-driven, storm system could produce a rain to snow that sticks per the overnight long range computer runs. We will track this storm system for the rest of the week!