‘That’s all we have right now’: Indiana family pleads for return of misplaced camera containing precious memories

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Hoosier family is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a camera containing some of their most precious memories.

According to Adisa Jasarevic Zec, her son forgot their Nikon camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport over the weekend. In a Facebook post, she wrote that the camera had “lots of memories,” including those from her late husband, who passed away in November.

His funeral was in Bosnia, and the family was on the way back home to Indiana when they misplaced it.

“My son has been crying and feeling like he lost his dad all over again,” she wrote. “Please help us get our memories back because that’s all we have right now.”

She said they left the camera at Terminal 1, Gate C28. The Nikon camera was inside a black camera bag.

“Please help us share and find some peace in this most difficult time in our life,” she wrote.

She posted a photo on Facebook showing the camera bag stacked on top of their luggage.

“This is all that we have and it means life to us!”