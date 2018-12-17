Tracking a slight drop in temperatures Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Monday morning! It was another chilly morning in central Indiana as temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The light winds out of the WNW this morning created wind chills near 20 degrees!

We kicked off the work week with a mostly clear sky and sunshine will stay in the forecast throughout the day. A ridge of higher pressure is setting up over the Plains and Midwest, which will keep the weather quiet locally through Wednesday.

You will notice a drop in temperatures today versus Sunday afternoon, when Indianapolis reached a high of 55 degrees. Temperatures this afternoon are going to be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-40s.

The high pressure system will shift east over the Ohio Valley and reach the East Coast midweek. Our next weather-making system will approach the state on Wednesday and it will bring more clouds to the area. Rain showers will arrive Thursday afternoon. Falling temperatures on Friday may result in a light rain/snow mix Friday evening!