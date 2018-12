INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is looking for the owner of a watch she found after the Colts vs. Cowboys game on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

She posted a photo of the wristwatch on Facebook in hopes of getting the rightful owner reunited with the piece of jewelry.

The back of the watch is engraved with the initials “CJU” and military service dates “1964-1996”.

If this is your watch, you can reach out to Laura Reynolds by sending her a private message on Facebook.