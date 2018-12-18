× 6 children removed from Muncie home after foster parent charged with child molesting

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a Muncie foster parent accused of sexually abusing two children in his care.

Jaythan Patterson, 41, is charged with two counts of child molesting and two counts of vicarious sexual gratification. Police arrested him over the weekend.

According to court documents, investigators said the Department of Child Services contacted them after telling authorities that Patterson fondled himself and masturbated in front of him.

The child told investigators that another foster child had similar experiences with Patterson; the younger boy confirmed the account to a DCS investigator.

When questioned by police, Patterson admitted to “physically demonstrating how to masturbate” for the boys. He also said he’d shown them a lewd video showing himself and his husband engaging in the activity.

Court documents indicated that six children were removed from Patterson’s home.