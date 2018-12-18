× Cleveland ends Pacers 7-game win streak, 92-91

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers proved Tuesday night that you have to bring the energy every night, or even the struggling teams can beat you.

Cleveland edged the Pacers 92-91 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, snapping Indiana’s seven-game winning streak in a game the Blue and Gold appeared to have in hand.

Victor Oladipo struggled from the field, scoring 12 points, but he hit a late triple to put the Pacers up four. They could not put the game away though.

Indiana led 91-90 when Oladipo was fouled, but he missed both free throws, giving the seven-win Cavs a chance.

The Pacers lock down defense was solid, but a missed jumper by Rodney Hood with seconds left was put back in by Larry Nance, Junior just before the buzzer for the game-winner. Nance finished with 15 points and a career high 16 rebounds. It appeared Nance pushed Oladipo down on the final play, but no foul was called.

“This one’s on me,” said Oladipo afterwards. “I have to make those free throws, I have to make the plays. I just gotta be better down the stretch, that’s on me being the leader of the team.”

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 17 points, as the Pacers fall to 20-11 overall as they head to Toronto to face the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors Wednesday night.