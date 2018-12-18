× Indy basketball trainer accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis basketball trainer is facing numerous sex crimes charges involving underage girls.

Shon Bolden faces eight counts of battery, three counts of child seduction, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count each of strangulation and sexual misconduct.

According to court records, the investigation began back in June. A 26-year-old woman told police the suspect touched her inappropriately when she was just 12 or 13 years old.

That victim also claimed the suspect did the same thing to many other girls at the gym where he worked.

The alleged crimes took place inside the high-tech basketball gym called Shoot 360 on Indy’s northwest side.

Prosecutors say Bolden, who was the head trainer, touched nearly two dozen girls in ways that were inappropriate and illegal during one-on-one training sessions.

A detailed 24-page probable cause affidavit explains how Bolden touched and caressed the throats and other body parts of young girls, often touching his own private parts at the same time. Several victims claim Shon would call the neck touching his “comfort.”

The court records claim one employee at the business specifically told police, “Shon did inappropriate and unnecessary hand placement on certain girls… Shon did not touch this way with the boys.”

A manager at the business said he is disgusted by the allegations, adding Bolden was first put on leave and then fired.

A written statement from the founder and CEO of Shoot 360 read in part, “We deeply regret what has happened. Our mission is to advance the game of basketball in a positive and fun way. In response to this situation, Shoot 360 has increased security at our facilities and intensified training of employees.”

Bolden was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a judge issued a warrant, including a $25,000 bond.