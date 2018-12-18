Indy’s mayor, police chief discuss results of public safety efforts in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Bryan Roach will discuss crime in Indianapolis as the year draws to a close.

Deputy Chief Chris Bailey and Shonna Majors from the Office of Public Health and Safety will also speak during the event at John H. Boner Center in Indianapolis.

They will address the results of the violence reduction strategy they announced a year ago. That effort included a crackdown on the illegal possession of guns by violent offenders and neighborhood-level interventions. This year, IMPD returned to community-based beat policing while the Office of Public Health and Safety hired a team of “Indy Peacemakers” to intervene in high-crime areas.

