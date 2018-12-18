Lil Jon, Kool-Aid Man team up to save the holidays with ‘All I Really Want for Christmas’

Christmas is saved.

You can thank Lil Jon and the Kool-Aid Man.

The unlikely duo collaborated on the hip-hop carol “All I Really Want for Christmas” in a video that has to be seen to be believed. The rapper dances with the Kool-Aid Man and Santa—and even ditches eggnog for some good, old-fashioned red Kool-Aid.

Lil Jon also receives a Christmas sweater featuring the Kool-Aid Man—and the Kool-Aid man also busts out more than a few signature “Oh Yeahs!” during the song.

“I’ve been wanting to do a Christmas song for forever,” Lil Jon told Rolling Stone. “I could never get the right inspiration to get it done though … I wanted to do something fun for young and old, and I think that mission is accomplished.”

People.com described it as “the Christmas song we never knew we needed.”

It’s kind of hard to argue.