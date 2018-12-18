× Louisville radio station plays ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ for 2 hours straight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Louisville radio station has absolutely no problem with “Baby It’s Cold Outside”–and proved it by playing the holiday classic for two straight hours over the weekend.

WAKY used different versions of the song to fill the time. The tune was written in 1944 and has received scrutiny this year after a Cleveland radio station pulled it out of rotation. A listener had suggested that the song was inappropriate for 2018, given that it’s about a man who tries to convince a woman to stay with him since it’s cold outside.

The rise of the #MeToo movement and increased awareness about date rape have given new context to the song since it was originally written. Radio stations in Denver and San Francisco also pulled the song from the airwaves, but both put it back in the rotation after getting pushback from listeners. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” won an Academy Award when it appeared in the 1949 movie Neptune’s Daughter.

Louisville’s WAKY played the song from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday morning and proclaimed “we love the song” on Facebook.

“BABY, IT’S COLD OUTSIDE! We like it and we’re not afraid to play it on WAKY for the next couple of hours!” the station wrote on its Facebook page.

Comments on the station’s post were overwhelmingly positive, with many listeners thanking the station for playing it.