More sunshine for Tuesday; next wave of rain arrives Thursday

Areas of heavy frost developed overnight due to the clear conditions and calm winds. Good Tuesday morning! You will need to give yourself extra time to warm up vehicles before heading into work today. A heavy coat is also needed with lows in the lower to mid-20s.

It may be a cooler start to the day, but the weather is going to be similar to Monday! High pressure over the Midwest will travel east over Indiana and the Great Lakes this Tuesday. It will result in more sunshine as highs rebound into the mid-40s this afternoon. Today will mark the 8th straight above average day for Indianapolis!

The weather looks clear and cold for those heading to the Pacers game tonight! Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s at tip-off.

Wednesday will remain dry, but more cloud cover will build into central Indiana as a low pressure system approaches the state. Skies will turn mostly cloudy in the evening hours and overcast Wednesday night.

Rain showers are going to become widely scattered on Thursday as temperatures quickly rise back near 50 degrees! Once a cold front sweeps over the state late Thursday, temperatures will gradually fall. The light rain will turn into snow showers by Friday. The first official weekend of winter certainly looks more seasonal with highs in the upper 30s.