× Muncie City Hall reopens after visitor comes in with bedbugs

MUNCIE, Ind. — A city hall in Indiana is open for business again after closing to deal with bedbugs.

The Muncie City Hall closed before lunch Monday when a visitor infested with bedbugs entered an auditorium. Spokeswoman Sarah Beach says employees were sent home while pest control pros treated the entire building.

The Star Press says city hall reopened Tuesday.

The Delaware County Health Department wasn’t notified. But health administrator Jammie Bane didn’t object. He says bedbugs are a nuisance, not a health threat.