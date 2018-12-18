RECIPE: Christmas Morning Frittata

Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium green pepper, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
  • 5 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

1. In a skillet, sauté the onion, green pepper and garlic in butter for 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from the heat. Stir in tomatoes and parsley; set aside. In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Stir in reserved vegetables.

2. Pour into an ungreased 9-in. pie plate. Bake, uncovered, and at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting.