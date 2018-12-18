Reward offered to identify man who allegedly stole pistols from gun store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward after a south side gun store was burglarized on Sunday.

On Sunday at around 3:45 a.m., a man broke into Indy Trading Post, located in the 2800 block of Madison Ave., by breaking a window and forcing entry through a door. Authorities said the man broke glass on a display case, took five pistol and then left the store.

ATF is investigating the case with IMPD. They are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. NSSF will match the reward for a total of $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or Crime Stoppers at 317 262-TIPS.