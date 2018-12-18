INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Are you looking for something sparkly to pick up for the holidays? Skip the big diamond stores and shop local. Sherman visited Petite G Jewelers to see everything they can make right in the store just for you.
Sherman goes last minute jewelry shopping
-
Post-holiday organization with the Container Store
-
You can send cards to help this WWII vet’s birthday wish come true
-
Unique gift ideas for everyone on your list
-
Shop small for last minute gifts
-
Broad Ripple shop offers gifts for men
-
-
What’s trending in holiday decor
-
Shop for a good cause at the Parisian Flea Market
-
Market District helps you have a stress-free Thanksgiving
-
A bed and breakfast fit for royalty
-
Behind the scenes at Indy Scream Park
-
-
Carol of Homes supports local students
-
Foundation raising money by selling pre-decorated Christmas trees
-
Behind the scenes at Disney on Ice