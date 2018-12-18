Sunny streak is ending soon; No real cold but some snow chances for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNNY STREAK

Soak up the sunshine, we're on a three day stretch of sunny skies here. Annually December is the cloudiest month of the year. Enjoy another great sunset Tuesday. We've brighten the skies here after a very cloudy open to the month. Sunshine has been more abundant with 9 of the past 11 days partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Sunshine for the month has jumped from 13% to 37% over the past week and a half.

Enjoy one more afternoon of sunshine before clouds thicken again by Wednesday night. Clouds will stream into the state Wednesday night with rain showers not far behind. Showers are likely by sunrise Thursday.

COLD ON HOLD - BUT STILL A SNOW CHANCE

We've cut ties with the arctic branch of the jet stream - a pattern that looks to persist through Christmas. No arctic blasts expected here til late next week.

A split flow in the jet stream affords us milder air that originated off the Pacific ocean. With a subtropical jet stream fueled by El Nino warmed ocean temperatures, it makes it more difficult for the cold, polar branch of the jet stream to establish itself over the nation. A hing probability of above normal temperatures continues into the final week of the year.

Though we are lacking real cold air we have identified three chances for snow by Christmas night. The best bet for some snow and a 'sticking' snow is Friday with falling temperatures and cold north winds. Two minor systems could bring rain and snow Sunday and again Tuesday Christmas day. We will monitor trends.