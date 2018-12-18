VFW buys grave marker for local veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Hoosiers step up to honor a local veteran.

Bill Tuley died 16 years ago. He was a World War II veteran and until recently he didn’t have a grave marker at his final resting place.

“It was something that was long overdue. He died in 2002, this is 2018. It’s just not right for a veteran to not have a marker on his grave,” said Don Metcalf, with Whiteland VFW, Post 6978.

When Tuley’s family would come to Forest Lawn Memory Gardens to visit him, they never knew exactly where he was buried. They knew it was just somewhat near his wife, Catherine.

“We never really knew where the headstone should be so we just put flowers wherever. So this way now we know where he’s at,” said Deborah Blaire, Tuley’s niece.

When Tuley passed away his family had the plaque but couldn’t afford the underneath base.

“We don’t ask why they couldn’t come up with the funding that’s not our business,” said Metcalf.

Don Metcalf, with Whiteland’s VFW Post 6978 heard about the missing marker from one of Tuley’s relatives and knew exactly what needed to be done. Within a week, more than $900 was raised through donations and a base was purchased. A hero is now honored with what he deserves

“We cannot thank them enough for what they’ve done for us,” said Metcalf.

The Whiteland VFW Post 6978 helps veterans and their families who are in need. If you need help or know someone who does, call 317.535.4041.