Search for burglars leads to water rescue on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department conducted a water rescue on the north side Tuesday morning.

IFD crews were on the scene near Dean Road and 82nd Street.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers responded to a reported burglary at a nearby business around 5 a.m.

Two people fled from the business; both of them ended up in the water. Officers quickly rescued one of them; the individual was taken to Eskenazi Hospital due to the cold temperature of the water.

The second individual was in the water for more than 20 minutes before being rescued. He has been transported to an area hospital.