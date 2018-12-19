× Drivers heading north on I-65 from Southport area will see long delays due to bridge repairs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Commuters traveling from Southport to downtown Indy will see long delays on I-65.

The right two lanes of NB I-65 are closed due to bridge deck repair work in the Southport Road area.

INDOT says construction personnel are hopeful to have all lanes reopened by noon, and possibly a second lane after rush hour this morning.

North bound traffic is backed up to the Greenwood exit in Johnson County.

Seek alternate routes if you normally travel NB I-65 in southern Marion County.

If you’re headed northbound toward the downtown area this morning, use US 31 or Madison Avenue.

Also, the ramps are blocked from Southport Road to NB I-65, so you should use Emerson Ave NB to I-465, then WB to access on NB I-65.