INDOT fixing southbound I-65 bridge on south side Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After crews worked to fix the northbound bridge over Little Buck Creek Wednesday, they now are turning their attention to the southbound lanes.

Starting at 2 a.m. Thursday, crews will close the right two lanes of southbound I-65 near the Southport Rd. exit to repair the bridge deck.

The closure will impact anyone commuting south of the city Thursday morning. INDOT expects the work will be finished in advance of rush hour in the afternoon.

Southbound I-65 motorists intending to exit at Southport Rd. should consider using I-465 to either U.S. 31 or Emerson Ave. to reach Southport Rd.

Motorists intending to enter southbound I-65 from Southport Rd. should use U.S. 31 or Emerson Ave. to County Line Rd. to access I-65.