Make Christmas morning special with bacon and doughnut Christmas trees

Deck the halls with… bacon and doughnuts?! That’s right!!! I used toothpicks, styrofoam cones, and just a few ingredients to create these awesome trees that would be perfect for breakfast. I love recipes that get the whole family involved, and these breakfast trees do just that. And the best part is there’s no baking necessary.

Christmas fruit tree

Ingredients

Styrofoam cone (find at most craft shops near floral arrangements)

Toothpicks

6 cups of fruits like grapes, pineapple, melon, strawberries, kiwi, clementines, etc.

Directions

Place styrofoam cone onto plate and insert toothpick halfway at slight upward angle where you want your first piece of fruit to go. I like to start at the base and work my way up. Make sure to put the sturdiest fruits, like grapes and strawberries, at the very bottom. I like to use small fruits like blueberries or cranberries to cover up any gaps showing in the styrofoam.

Christmas bacon tree

Ingredients

Styrofoam cone

Toothpicks

About 48 doughnut holes

16 slices of bacon, cut in half

16 pieces of sausage, cut in half

Directions

Place styrofoam cone onto plate and insert toothpick halfway at slight upward angle where you want your first doughnut to go. Continue putting doughnuts around the base of the cone until there are no gaps. Take 1/2 slice bacon and 1/2 piece of sausage. Wrap bacon around sausage, stick toothpick into cone, and put bacon-wrapped sausage on toothpick. Continue alternating doughnuts with bacon-wrapped sausage until entire styrofoam cone is covered.

Cinnamon cream cheese dip

Ingredients