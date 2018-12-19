× Man receives 2 years after 72-year-old man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man received a two-year sentence after he struck and killed 72-year-old Roger Roska.

57-year-old Jose Hernandez was sentenced Wednesday after he left the scene, in the 2500 block of Morris, on Nov. 1, 2017.

Roska was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was arrested almost two weeks later after investigators determined he was driving a dark Dodge Ram truck with a camper shell attached to it.

Hernandez will face one year of probation after getting out of prison. He took a plea deal on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Level 5 felony.

Earlier this year, FOX59 did a court records analysis on hit-and-run sentencing and found that most offenders are back on the streets within five years.