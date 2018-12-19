× Oklahoma pharmacy worker with concealed carry kills would-be robber

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man who tried to rob an Oklahoma pharmacy has been fatally shot by a store worker.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at a Walgreens in Tulsa.

Police say the worker who had a state-issued concealed carry license shot the suspect, fatally wounding him. They say a second person inside the store was grazed by a bullet that was fired from the suspect’s gun as he fell to the floor after being shot.

The person grazed by the bullet was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Police did not immediately release the name of the robbery suspect.