× Prosecutors request 14-year-old teen in Dollar General murder be waived to adult court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 14-year-old teen accused of killing a man during a Dollar General robbery in Cumberland could face charges in adult court.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed they requested Wednesday that the teen’s charges be waived into adult court, instead of juvenile court.

37-year-old Gregory Raley was killed after he ran in to protect his fiancé during the armed robbery.

The judge holds a hearing, with prosecutors and defense lawyers presenting evidence, before making a decision if he will be waived into adult court. That hearing is scheduled for January.

The teen faces two counts of murder and one count of robbery. According to a probable cause affidavit, he came out of the business, extended his right arm toward Raley and fired a single gunshot as Raley was backing away.

18-year-old Steven Sheppard was also arrested for his alleged involvement. He has been charged with murder and also faces robbery resulting in bodily injury.

FOX59 is not naming the 14-year-old because he has not been charged as an adult yet.