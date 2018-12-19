Take a look at this: Deputies pull man from burning wreck

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

**WARNING: This footage may be too intense for some viewers.

Bodycam video shows a terrifying rescue of a man from a burning car in Texas.

Two Chambers County deputies arrived at the fiery crash scene to find a man pinned inside.

The deputies worked together to pull the unconscious man from the flames and then used a nearby puddle to cool him off.

The man was transported to a hospital and is now in stable condition. The deputies, Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington are heroes, and shared their thoughts on the rescue.

“My first thought was, ‘we can’t let this guy burn to death right in front of us.'”

“I just tuned out all of the ambient noise and focused on doing what needed to be done.”

Another display of bravery was caught on camera in Texas, this one, at a Houston Burger King.

Matthew Linscomb was working the drive-thru window, when without warning, a driver pulled up and stuck a gun through the service window.

Linscomb’s reaction was swift, pushing the gun and the man back through the window.

“My heart was pounding, I thought I was gonna drop dead right there,” said Linscomb.

Authorities released the video hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

They are offering up to a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

As for Linscomb, he had a very good reason to fight back.”

“I didn’t want to be a victim,” he said.