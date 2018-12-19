Tracking our next round of rain; seasonal temperatures return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our stretch of sunny days is coming to an end this Wednesday. Clouds are already beginning to build into central Indiana this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy this morning and mostly cloudy late in the day. The area will remain dry today, but slight rain chances will creep back into the forecast overnight.

Temperatures are turning milder this afternoon and will rise near 50 degrees across central Indiana. The highs today are going to be more than 12 degrees above normal; meaning today will be the 9th consecutive above average day for Indianapolis!

Changes arrive overnight as skies turn overcast around the state. There is going to be several dry hours tonight as lows drop into the lower 40s. A few showers will move into central Indiana early Thursday morning.

The rainfall will become more widespread over the state Thursday afternoon and will continue to fall though the evening hours. A cold front will sweep across the area late Thursday night and the quick drop will help the rain to turn to a rain/snow mix. Little to no accumulation is expected with this wave of light snow.