Two streaks continued Wednesday; Pattern to take a turn soon

DECEMBER COLD ON HOLD

We reached 52-degrees at 2:40 pm Wednesday and that high is the warmest for this date in 10 years. Today was more typical of mid-November. November 17th is the last date that 52° is the 'normal' high in Indianapolis, today's normal is only 38°

Four straight sunny afternoons and another delightful December sunset getting underway. I'm posting below the views from the University of Indianapolis and from Grand Park in Westfield Wednesday.