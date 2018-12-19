Two streaks continued Wednesday; Pattern to take a turn soon

DECEMBER COLD ON HOLD
We reached 52-degrees at 2:40 pm Wednesday and that high is the warmest for this date in 10 years. Today was more typical of mid-November. November 17th is the last date that 52° is the 'normal' high in Indianapolis, today's normal is only 38°
Four straight sunny afternoons and another delightful December sunset getting underway. I'm posting below the views from the University of Indianapolis and from Grand Park in Westfield Wednesday.
NOTE the 'sun dog' over Westfield and Grand Park Wednesday evening. (The bright spot to the right of the sun. the product of sunlight refracting through high, thin ice crystal within the clouds).
Sunshine is typically hard to come by in December as this month is the cloudiest of the year. After a terribly cloudy start we've jumped up to near the normal possible sunshine with anther mostly sunny day Wednesday.
RAIN ON THE WAY
The clouds signal a real change coming our way. Rain showers are on the way and will be arriving late tonight into Thursday morning. The rain will develop as patchy and light, but increase in coverage by Thursday afternoon.