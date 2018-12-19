A group of Hollywood heavyweights are trying to change the way you think about entertainment. A new type of virtual reality movie is making its way to malls across the country, putting you right into the show. Rich Demuro tried it out.
Virtual reality experiences takes you into the movie
-
Virtual reality lab gives students in Columbus a new way to learn
-
Franklin teachers travel the world, bring experiences back to classroom
-
Students at Mt. Vernon High School FLY HIGH with virtual reality
-
Check out the top 10 ‘Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved’ toys of the season!
-
‘Lasso gun’ for subduing emotionally disturbed people demonstrated in New York City
-
-
Indiana photographer defends ‘A Christmas Story’-themed photo with baby posing with BB gun replica
-
‘Hammer time’ for teens at Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility
-
Santa ripped off beard, told children ‘get the f*** out’ during Christmas festival meltdown
-
Watch ‘The Little Mermaid’ as Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra plays scores live
-
Nearing record warmth; huge shift to colder late week!
-
-
For starters, Colts have turned to 44 different ones through 7 games
-
The realities of receiving an inheritance
-
Megyn Kelly apologizes after defending Halloween costumes that use blackface