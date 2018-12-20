× Clouds and showers have returned, a shift to colder this weekend!

Clouds have been rolling in overnight and will continue to thicken up through the day! A few showers are moving in too, with steadier rains expected deeper into the afternoon and evening. Good idea to grab the umbrella out-the-door, although big gaps of dry weather are anticipated. In the terms of temperatures, still mild for mid to late December with highs in the upper 40’s or roughly 10° above the seasonal average.

Tonight, rain becomes steadier in spots and winds will begin to increase from the north. This will drag in colder air marking a colder start on Friday! Winds will continue to increase through the day Friday, while temperatures fall steadily into the lower 30’s. As this happens, rain showers will transition over to snow showers with little to no accumulation expected. No doubt, a sign that a change in the weather pattern is underway! Winds could gusts to 35 mph through Friday night, creating winds chills in the teens.

Calmer weather for Saturday before another fast moving system returns on Sunday. This could bring another area of rain to snow through Sunday night. Still waiting on a decent snow to fall here in Indianapolis. Another chance in the mix for Christmas day, look for more updates on if it holds in the days ahead!