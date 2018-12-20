Hope City Church, Adidas team up to give hundreds of kids new shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Every student at Urban Act Academy received a brand new pair of shoes this week.

Hope City Church and Adidas gave away more than 350 pairs of sneakers. Both organizations say they wanted to show some love to local children.

Pastor Justin Davis said when the head of the school said the shoes would mean a lot to the students, he felt he needed to act.

"It just felt like a great fit to come alongside them and not solve all their problems, but give the kids some hope this Christmas," Davis said.

The church helped raise $9,500 for the gym shoes.