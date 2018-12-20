× IPS approves contract that gives significant pay raise to teachers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools approved a new contract Thursday night that includes a significant pay raise for the district’s nearly 2,000 eligible teachers.

The salary increase for the 2018-2019 school year totals $5.2 million with benefits, ranking IPS as the second-highest paying public school district in the city.

Under the agreement with the Indianapolis Education Association, teachers rated “effective” or “highly effective” will receive raises ranging from 3 to 9 percent. The district says the minimum increase for most eligible teachers is $2,586.

The agreement also raises the starting pay for new teachers from $40,000 to $42,587 per year. And the scale for maximum earnings is raised to $74,920 from $59,400.

Teachers will receive retroactive pay, meaning they’ll get back pay dating to the start of the contract.

“We are pleased to complete one of the biggest salary compensation increases with the IEA in three years,” said Superintendent Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee. “These substantial teacher raises were made possible thanks to the recent successful passage of the operating referendum. Now, we can adequately compensate those on the front lines of educating our children for performance and loyalty through salary and benefits.”

“We are proud that this agreement makes a major step toward rectifying the existing pay gap between IPS and surrounding school districts,” said Indianapolis Education Association President Ronald Swann. “We look forward to working with IPS and our IEA members over the next year as we fight for increased funding at the state level and collaboratively make decisions about the future of teacher compensation in the district.”