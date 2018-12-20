Local McDonald’s dedicates table to 2 strangers who shared meal in viral photo

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A viral photo of two strangers sharing a meal at a Noblesville McDonald’s inspired the restaurant to create a “community table.”

The owner of the location dedicated the table to the two customers, identified as Jan and Eric, during a ceremony Monday morning.

Eric says he was sitting alone when the Jan asked if she could sit down and join him for breakfast. He said yes, and the two sat and talked.

Another customer witnessed the sweet moment, snapped a photo and posted to Facebook. Within hours, people across the country were touched by the heartwarming gesture.

The owner of the McDonald’s hopes other customers will use the newly dedicated table to enjoy meals with a friends – old or new.

“Jan and Eric have inspired me to ask others to take the time from their busy lives, and sit down and enjoy a meal with someone,” Moore said. “McDonald’s has always been one of America’s favorite family restaurants, and we want to invite everyone to become part of something bigger than all of us.”